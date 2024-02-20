Luke Getsy: The way players rallied around Aidan O’Connell speaks volumes about him

Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s introductory press conference last week included a fair amount of discussion of quarterbacks not on the roster.

Getsy worked for the Bears the last couple of years, so there was some talk about Justin Fields. Getsy also shared some thoughts about the draft prospects at the position and found some time to talk about a quarterback who is on the roster in Vegas.

Aidan O’Connell started the final 10 games of the regular season after Antonio Pierce took over as head coach and bumped him ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo on the depth chart. O’Connell threw 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in those starts, including eight touchdowns and no picks in the final four weeks, and the Raiders went 5-5 after a 3-4 start to the year.

Getsy’s comments about O’Connell focused on that record and what it showed about O’Connell’s impact on his teammates.

“Without even knowing him or talking to him about anything yet, I could tell you right now that guy has got to be someone that prepares his butt off and is a great teammate,” Getsy said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I mean, for the guys to rally around him the way that I saw from the outside looking in, and for him to go perform in the way that he did in the end of that season, that just speaks volumes. So, I’m excited to get to know him, excited to work with him for sure.”

O’Connell’s chances of running the plays Getsy calls will be determined by what kind of moves the Raiders make at the position this offseason and the wheels will start turning on that front in the near future.