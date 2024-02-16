Luke Getsy praises Justin Fields as the Raiders consider their QB options

The Raiders are expected to be in the quarterback market this offseason. The Bears, who own the No. 1 overall pick, could trade Justin Fields this offseason.

The Raiders have hired Fields’ former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy.

It begs the question: Would the Raiders have interest in Fields if the Bears choose to put him on the market?

During his introductory news conference Friday, Getsy praised Fields as he has the past two seasons.

“Like I said when I was there, he’s one of the best human beings I’ve ever got to work with,” Getsy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “The mentality that he brought every day, the consistent approach, the kind of man that he is. It was a blessing to work with him. He was someone that just came to work every day to get better and better, and I think he’ll continue to do so.”

Aidan O’Connell started 10 games last season as a rookie, going 5-5, with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Raiders are expected to release Jimmy Garoppolo, who, we learned Friday, will serve a two-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

The Raiders draft 13th overall, so they might have to either trade for a quarterback or trade up for a quarterback.

In his third season, his second with Getsy as his play caller, Fields didn’t show much improvement in the passing game. He ranked 26th in passer rating, 22nd in passing yards and 39th in completion percentage.