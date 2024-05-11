 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels: I’m just trying to learn as much as possible

  
Quarterback Jayden Daniels impressed a couple of his new Commanders teammates in the first practice session of minicamp.

Third-round wide receiver Luke McCaffrey called the second overall pick “a stud” and second-round tight end Ben Sinnott said the quarterback “has the ‘it’ factor” that star players carry with them into games. Those are rave reviews that anyone rooting for the Commanders will be happy to see, but Friday’s workout was a brief minicamp practice and Daniels was more focused on what’s ahead of him.

“Just going through the lumps of being a rookie and trying to learn how to be a pro,” Daniels said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I don’t have a definitive answer for you what I needed to work on. I’m just trying to learn as much as possible.”

Daniels said this week that he hasn’t heard anything about starting Week One at this point, but Marcus Mariota doesn’t elicit the kind of reviews Daniels got from his fellow rookies and a smooth transition to working with veteran players should pave the way to the rookie taking full command of the offense well before the first snaps of the regular season.