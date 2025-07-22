Alex Anzalone “disappointed” in contract situation, but wants to retire a Lion

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has said that Alex Anzalone is dealing with a hamstring injury.

But the linebacker is also unhappy with his current contract and would like a raise to continue his career with Detroit.

Speaking to reporters after not practicing on Tuesday, Anzalone noted he feels he’s in a weird situation, as he also feels he’s obviously underpaid based on his production relative to the league’s other linebackers.

“It’s kind of like you mentioned, I put so much into my time here and being a four-time captain and a teammate and the city, and just living here,” Anzalone said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “You can list all the reasons. It’s just important to me. I love this place. I want that opportunity.

“I feel like I’ve done that a lot [to play through injuries] through my four years here. I’m just in a situation where it’s, you want to be rewarded for that. Or at least in some regard, yeah.”

While Anzalone deferred questions about the specifics on his contract to Campbell and G.M. Brad Holmes, Anzalone noted that he made it clear he wanted a new deal “a while ago.”

“I want to retire a Lion. I want that opportunity. That’s how I feel,” Anzalone said. “I’m disappointed. Let’s just say that. Disappointed.”

As for whether or not Anzalone will be on the practice field anytime soon, the linebacker said he’s “just taking this day to day right now.”

“I hope. Let’s see. I have no clue [if he will practice during preseason and training camp],” Anzalone said. “We have a chance to win a Super Bowl. I want to be part of it.”

Anzalone is entering the final year of a three-year, $18 million contract.