Adam Peters on Terry McLaurin: We’ll do everything we can to get a deal done

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin told reporters last week that he’s been “pretty frustrated” by the lack of progress on a new contract.

He also said that he hadn’t decided whether or not he would report to training camp.

But in a Tuesday morning press conference, Commanders G.M. Adam Peters said that he’s expecting McLaurin to show up, just as he would expect from any other player.

As for a potential new deal, Peters noted the club would like to get something done.

“Yeah, I mean, first, I think without a doubt, I think everybody in this building values Terry very much,” Peters said. “And we knew that coming in and we knew that even more after spending a year with him. In terms of where we’re at, we’ve had conversations recently and we’ll look to have more conversations.

“We’re going to do everything we can in order to get a deal done.”

Peters previously served in the 49ers’ front office and noted that while he wasn’t necessarily experiencing their recent holdouts first-hand, he did gain an understanding of how these things can go.

“Obviously, you would like to get these things done quicker than longer, but it’s not always going to happen that way,” Peters said. "[F]irst of all, we’re dealing with a really — in the case of Terry — a really good player and a really good person. So, really, understanding that and never losing sight of that, making sure that every conversation we have is straightforward, honest, and in good faith. And just keeping that mindset throughout because there’s going to be twists and turns, but just having that confidence and understanding our goal is to get a long-term deal done. So just keeping focused on that. Whatever happens along the way, just understand that he’s a great player and we want to keep him here.”

McLaurin, 29, has gone over 1,000 yards in each of the last five seasons and has not missed a game since 2020. With Jayden Daniels at quarterback in 2024, he produced a new career-high 13 touchdowns.”

The wideout is currently set to make a base salary of just $15.5 million in 2025, the last year of his contract. That’s far behind the top of the market in average annual value for receivers, which is led by Ja’Marr Chase at $40.25 million per year. McLaurin’s previous contract had him at an AAV of $23.2 million.