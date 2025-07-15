Terry McLaurin hasn’t decided if he’ll report to training camp

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson landed a contract extension this week, but another former Ohio State wideout is still looking for a new deal of his own.

Terry McLaurin did not attend the Commanders’ offseason workouts as he looks for a contract that will keep him in Washington beyond the 2025 season. McLaurin has a base salary of $15.5 million for the coming season, which lags far behind the numbers in Wilson’s new deal and those signed by a number of other receivers since McLaurin signed his pact with the NFC East team.

On Tuesday, McLaurin said that he’s unhappy with the lack of progress that’s been made toward a new deal.

“I’ve been pretty frustrated, I’m not gonna lie,” McLaurin said, via JP Finlay of NBC Washington. “Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I’ve wanted to continue my career here, created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here so this is somewhere where I’ve always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out is disappointing.”

The Commanders report to training camp next week and McLaurin said he’s still figuring out whether he’ll join the team.

“I haven’t decided that yet,” McLaurin said. “I’m trying to take things day by day. I think that’s the disappointing part where I was hoping up until this point that things would clear up more than they have. I haven’t made that decision yet. I just want to see how the rest of this week goes and take it day by day from there.”

McLaurin’s comments did not paint a picture of two sides close to coming to an agreement, so there’s a good chance he won’t be doing any on-field work even if he does decide to report to camp. Either way, the situation is going to be a lead storyline as the Commanders get to work on building off their NFC Championship game appearance.