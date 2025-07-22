 Skip navigation
Mike Vrabel: No limitations on Stefon Diggs in practice

  
Published July 22, 2025 11:51 AM

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not part of the initial group of players that the Patriots put on the physically unable to perform list and he was not added to the list when the full squad reported to training camp on Tuesday.

Diggs tore his ACL while playing for the Texans late in October, but his rehab has gone well enough that he will be on the active roster for the first practices of the summer. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at a press conference that it’s a testament to how hard Diggs has worked and that he doesn’t anticipate holding Diggs back on the field.

“I don’t see any limitations right now,” Vrabel said. “Is he going to take every single rep of every single period? No, and I don’t think any player will. But we’re off to a good start and encouraged by what we saw here in the last couple days.”

Wide receiver Mack Hollins, tight end Austin Hooper, tackle Vederian Lowe, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai did land on the PUP list. Vrabel said that he anticipates Tavai being back sooner than the other players. He also expects cornerback Carlton Davis to come off the non-football injury list in the near future.