Patriots’ initial PUP list doesn’t include Stefon Diggs

As the Patriots head to camp, several players are on the physically unable to perform list, or the non-football injury/illness list.

Receiver Stefon Diggs is not one of them.

That means he is good to go, after the 2024 ACL tear that ended prematurely his lone season with the Texans. It also means that his guarantees have vested, if they hadn’t already.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the players on the PUP list are receiver Mack Hollins, tight end Austin Hooper, tackle Vederian Lowe, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai. On the NFI list are cornerback Carlton Davis III, safety Josh Minkins, and receiver Jeremiah Webb.

In March, Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots, with $26 million guaranteed. A 10-year veteran, Diggs has played for the Vikings, Bills, and Texans.