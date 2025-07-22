Colts may limit Anthony Richardson’s throws, but no other restrictions to open camp

There is some good news for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson as the team begins training camp.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, General Manager Chris Ballard said on Tuesday that Richardson will not open training camp on the physically unable to perform list and the quarterback’s only restriction will be his volume of passes early on in camp.

Richardson missed the last couple of weeks of the offseason program after aggravating the shoulder he had surgically repaired in his rookie season.

Richardson himself said that he was “all good” in late June. Ballard noted on Tuesday that Richardson has been throwing for three weeks.

Given Richardson’s spring setback, his health is important early on in camp as he and Daniel Jones are competing to be Indianapolis’ starter.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson completed just 48 percent of his passes for for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 1`2 interceptions in 11 games last season. He also rushed for 499 yards with six TDs.