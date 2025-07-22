Inside the Garrett Wilson deal

The Jets recently signed receiver Garrett Wilson to a new deal. It’s a four-year extension to the two years remaining on his rookie contract.

Here’s a look at the full details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $13.75 million, with full payment made by September 30, 2025.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.25 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 option bonus: $20 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $250,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

5. 2026 base salary: $3.074 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2027 option bonus: $10 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2026.

8. 2027 workout bonus: $250,000, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2026 (but must be earned).

9. 2027 base salary: $13.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2026.

10. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2026 (but must be earned).

11. 2028 workout bonus: $250,000, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2027 (but must be earned).

12. 2028 base salary: $26.175 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2026.

13. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2027 (but must be earned).

14. 2029 workout bonus: $250,000.

15. 2029 base salary: $26.824 million.

16. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total.

17. 2030 workout bonus: $250,000.

18. 2030 base salary: $31.5 million.

19. 2030 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total.

The value of the extension is $32.5 million per year. Factoring in the “old money,” he’ll make $25 million per year over the next six years.

The deal fully guarantees the first two seasons. The third season vests early in the second year, and the fourth year vests early in the third year.

Of the total amount, $38.324 million is fully guaranteed at signing. That moves to $62.824 million by 2026, and to $90 million by 2027.

It’s plenty of security for a player who has only three years of experience —and who was due to make only $3.5 million in 2025.