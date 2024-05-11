 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Netflix might end up with only one Christmas game

  
Published May 11, 2024 09:22 AM

The reporting connecting Netflix to the NFL on Christmas has not been equivocal.

John Ourand of Puck, who broke the news after Boomer Esiason provided a strong lead, has made it clear that the deal isn’t done. And, with the NFL, nothing is done until it’s done.

Some wold say the deadline is Wednesday, when the schedule will be released. If, however, the NFL has to announce the schedule without networks assigned to the Christmas games, so be it.

Until a deal with Netflix is done, it’s possible there won’t be a deal. As we hear it, there’s a chance Netflix ultimately will have only one of the two games to be played on Wednesday, December 25.

If/when Netflix gets a game (or two) on Christmas, it’s also possible if not likely that NFL Network will handle the production aspects of the game. That makes it far easier for Netflix, which otherwise would have to assemble — in up to two locations and for one day only — the equipment and personnel needed to televise a pair of NFL games.

It also makes it easier for the NFL to drive up the price, since the NFL will be doing the heavy lifting for the presentation of the game, through it’s in-house broadcast operation.