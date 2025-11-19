Mac Jones could become Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy insurance policy in 2026

Earlier this year, the Vikings said farewell to Sam Darnold 1.0. Next year, they could be saying hello to Sam Darnold 2.0.

There’s already chatter in some circles that, in the 2026 offseason, the Vikings will explore trading for 49ers quarterback Mac Jones.

In 2024, after Darnold finished one season as the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco, the Vikings signed Darnold. He went on to become the wire-to-wire starter, and a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year. The Vikings let him leave in free agency.

In March 2025, the 49ers wisely signed Jones, who has started eight games this season, to a two-year, $8.4 million contract. The Jones contract is an asset that can become a draft pick, or two, in 2026.

First, the 49ers have to be certain that Purdy remains their long-term quarterback. As it stands, they can keep both Purdy and Jones through 2026 before making a choice between the two. (Purdy’s contract has a natural out on or before April 1, 2027, when another $55 million becomes fully guaranteed.) But if the 49ers want to make a clear statement of support for Purdy, they’ll trade Jones and find another backup who can run the Kyle Shanahan system.

For the Vikings, it could make sense to bring in a veteran who would compete with J.J. McCarthy. The top-10 pick in 2024 hasn’t done enough to have the presumed starter role next season. A true competition could force the issue, getting McCarthy to make the improvements that the Vikings want to see, or else.

There won’t be a ton of great options in free agency. There’s no Darnold this year. Daniel Jones most likely won’t be available, even though he signed a one-year deal with the Colts, who would be wise to sign him to a long-term deal weeks before the annual illegal tampering starts. (The franchise tag remains available, obviously.)

Who else is there? Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers (who turns 42 on December 3), Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyrod Taylor, Trey Lance, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco, and Gardner Minshew headline a weak (relative to recent years) class of veterans with starting experience.

Kyler Murray also will be available, possibly via trade. (It’s also possible he’ll be released.)

Jones, whom the Vikings could have signed in 2025, could be the best option. The right choice to either light a fire under McCarthy or, if that doesn’t do the trick, seize the job.

Minnesota’s only other in-house option is undrafted rookie Max Brosmer. Privately, they love Brosmer. But they’ve been unwilling, to date, to give him live reps.

McCarthy could still fend off a potential open competition for 2026. He can clean up the mechanical issues that are affecting his accuracy, far too often. He can develop an arsenal of throws beyond the usual fastball. He can show earlier in games the kind of fourth-quarter magic that he has discovered in both contests against the Bears. And he can prove that he can navigate his way through games without suffering more injuries.

It’s really up to him at this point. As it stands, the Vikings should be carefully considering all options for potentially having a veteran who has a chance to earn playing time through a fair and square offseason workout and training-camp battle — if McCarthy fails to show from this point on that he’s the long-term answer at the position.