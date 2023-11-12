Mac Jones gets benched, Bailey Zappe throws it away as Colts beat Patriots in Germany

The fans in Germany saw some ugly offense early on Sunday, and no one was uglier than Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was awful for the Patriots today, throwing the game away with a brutal interception late in the fourth quarter after the Patriots had driven deep into Colts territory.

A phenomenal 28-yard pass from Gardner Minshew to Josh Downs helped the Colts extend the ensuing drive to run valuable time off the clock, and when the Colts finally punted at the two-minute warning, Bill Belichick benched Jones for Bailey Zappe.

Zappe came in and tried to run the two-minute drill, but he ended up throwing an interception on a fake spike play, and the Colts held on for a 10-6 win.

It was an absolutely pathetic showing for Belichick and the Patriots, and one that raises many questions about the Hall of Fame coach’s future. The Patriots are 2-8, and they’re every bit as bad as their record says they are.

The Colts are 5-5 and have to feel good about .500 at this point in the season. They could be ready to go on a run toward a playoff berth. The Patriots certainly aren’t.