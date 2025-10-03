Mac Jones: I’m just trying to get some wins for Brock Purdy

The 49ers improved to 3-0 in games started by Mac Jones with Thursday night’s overtime win over the Rams and that record is the kind of thing that can people chattering about whether to stick with a backup quarterback.

So is Jones’ performance in the victory. Jones was 33-of-49 for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-23 win, and the difference between that outing and the one Brock Purdy had in a Week 4 loss to the Jaguars adds to Jones’ record as reasons why some might suggest sticking with the No. 2.

After the win, Jones made it clear that he’s not going to agitate for the team to make a permanent change to the depth chart.

“They brought me here to play as a backup and that’s my job,” Jones said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Brock’s the starter of this team, and right now he’s dealing with something, and for him to go out there last week and play when you know he probably wasn’t at full health, he cares about this team. So, I’m just trying to get some wins for him so it helps us down the line, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been in his position, I’ve been a starter, and you want your backup to go in there and win, because at the end of the season, that could be the hit or miss between a playoff or not.”

Purdy’s timeline to return from a toe injury remains unclear, so Jones may be getting more bites at the apple and more nights like Thursday would make it hard to avoid further discussion about long-term plans at the position.