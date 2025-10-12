 Skip navigation
Mac Jones, Jauan Jennings are active for the 49ers

  
October 12, 2025

The 49ers won’t have starting quarterback Brock Purdy or starting wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who were ruled out Friday. They will, however, have quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Jones (knee/oblique) and Jennings (ankle/rib) were questionable to play.

Jones will start for the fourth time this season despite being limited in all three practices.

Jennings played the first two games, missed Week 3 with ankle and shoulder injuries, played Week 4 and missed the Week 5 game with his ankle and rib injuries.

The 49ers’ inactives are Purdy (toe), Pearsall (knee), wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), linebacker Nick Martin and running back Jordan James.

The Bucs’ inactives are wide receiver Mike Evans, wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) and running back Josh Williams (concussion). All were ruled out on Friday.

The Bucs will see the return of cornerback Jamel Dean, who missed last week’s game with a hip injury.