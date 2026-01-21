 Skip navigation
Mack Hollins will not return to Patriots practice Wednesday

  
Published January 21, 2026 01:18 PM

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is eligible to come off of injured reserve for the AFC Championship Game, but he won’t return to practice with the team on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was uncertain about whether Hollins would be able to get on the field when he spoke to reporters earlier this week and he confirmed that Hollins is not ready to go during a pre-practice press conference. Hollins has missed the last four games with an abdominal injury.

The Patriots will also practice on Thursday and Friday, so Hollins can still be designated to return this week. It’s rare for players coming off extended layoffs to play without a full practice week, however, and that may leave the Patriots without him when they face the Broncos.

Hollins had 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular season appearances.