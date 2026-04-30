 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Makai Lemon will be first Eagle to wear No. 9 since Nick Foles

  
Published April 30, 2026 04:06 PM

Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles is a legend in Philadelphia for helping the Eagles win their first Lombardi Trophy.

He’s so legendary, in fact, that no player since Foles has worn No. 9 for the club.

That will change in 2026.

Eagles first-round pick Makai Lemon told reporters on Thursday that he will sport No. 9 for the team this season. Lemon said he spoke to Foles on the phone and received the former quarterback’s blessing.

I’ll represent the nine well,” Lemon said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 draft, Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver in 2025. He caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards with 11 touchdowns in his final season with USC.