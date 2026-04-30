Makai Lemon will be first Eagle to wear No. 9 since Nick Foles

Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles is a legend in Philadelphia for helping the Eagles win their first Lombardi Trophy.

He’s so legendary, in fact, that no player since Foles has worn No. 9 for the club.

That will change in 2026.

Eagles first-round pick Makai Lemon told reporters on Thursday that he will sport No. 9 for the team this season. Lemon said he spoke to Foles on the phone and received the former quarterback’s blessing.

“I’ll represent the nine well,” Lemon said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 draft, Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver in 2025. He caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards with 11 touchdowns in his final season with USC.