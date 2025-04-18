Malaki Starks a slight favorite over Nick Emmanwori to be first safety drafted

Two safeties stand above the rest in the 2025 NFL draft, but it’s unclear which of them will be picked first.

Georgia’s Malaki Starks is a slight -120 favorite to be the first safety picked at DraftKings. Just behind him is South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori at -115.

Starks and Emmanwori were both All-Americans last year and both three-year starters in the SEC.

The long shots to be the first safety drafted are Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts at +4500, Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr. at +12000, Iowa’s Sebastian Castro at +18000 and Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom at +18000.