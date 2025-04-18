 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malaki Starks a slight favorite over Nick Emmanwori to be first safety drafted

  
Published April 18, 2025 12:46 PM

Two safeties stand above the rest in the 2025 NFL draft, but it’s unclear which of them will be picked first.

Georgia’s Malaki Starks is a slight -120 favorite to be the first safety picked at DraftKings. Just behind him is South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori at -115.

Starks and Emmanwori were both All-Americans last year and both three-year starters in the SEC.

The long shots to be the first safety drafted are Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts at +4500, Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr. at +12000, Iowa’s Sebastian Castro at +18000 and Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom at +18000.