Malcolm Koonce is practicing at Raiders OTAs after missing all of 2024 with knee injury

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce is back at work after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Koonce has been on the practice field at the Raiders’ Organized Team Activities, a welcome sign for a player whose torn ACL ended his 2024 season before it started.

Koonce appears to be in good shape after spending several months rehabbing his knee, according to SI.com.

A 2021 third-round draft pick of the Raiders, Koonce was beginning to make a name for himself in his third season in 2023, recording eight sacks that season including three against Patrick Mahomes in the Raiders’ Christmas Day upset of the Chiefs.

The 2024 season was then lost, but the Raiders re-signed Koonce to a one-year contract this offseason, and they’re hoping he can stay healthy and pick up where he left off in 2023.