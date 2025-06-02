 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers 'should've gotten ahead' of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson's façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Malcolm Koonce is practicing at Raiders OTAs after missing all of 2024 with knee injury

  
Published June 2, 2025 03:38 PM

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce is back at work after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Koonce has been on the practice field at the Raiders’ Organized Team Activities, a welcome sign for a player whose torn ACL ended his 2024 season before it started.

Koonce appears to be in good shape after spending several months rehabbing his knee, according to SI.com.

A 2021 third-round draft pick of the Raiders, Koonce was beginning to make a name for himself in his third season in 2023, recording eight sacks that season including three against Patrick Mahomes in the Raiders’ Christmas Day upset of the Chiefs.

The 2024 season was then lost, but the Raiders re-signed Koonce to a one-year contract this offseason, and they’re hoping he can stay healthy and pick up where he left off in 2023.