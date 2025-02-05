 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers: If we draft a QB, I’d want a veteran in the same room

  
Published February 5, 2025 02:07 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers showed during his rookie season that he can be productive without strong quarterback play, but he and the team would like to see better production from that position in 2025.

The Giants have the third overall pick after going 4-13, so they may have a chance to draft a quarterback at the top of the first round. With head coach Brian Daboll and G.M. Joe Schoen on the hot seat, they could also consider veteran options who might give them a better chance of contending for a playoff spot right away.

During a Wednesday appearance on PFT Live, Nabers said he has “no preference” as to which route the Giants take as long as their choice is someone who can lead the team on the field and in the locker room. If they do go the rookie route, Nabers did express a preference for making sure there’s someone to help guide him.

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback currently under contract for the 2025 season, so there will almost certainly be multiple moves made at the position. Whether they follow the plan Nabers laid out on Tuesday remains to be seen.