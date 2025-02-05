Malik Nabers: If we draft a QB, I’d want a veteran in the same room

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers showed during his rookie season that he can be productive without strong quarterback play, but he and the team would like to see better production from that position in 2025.

The Giants have the third overall pick after going 4-13, so they may have a chance to draft a quarterback at the top of the first round. With head coach Brian Daboll and G.M. Joe Schoen on the hot seat, they could also consider veteran options who might give them a better chance of contending for a playoff spot right away.

During a Wednesday appearance on PFT Live, Nabers said he has “no preference” as to which route the Giants take as long as their choice is someone who can lead the team on the field and in the locker room. If they do go the rookie route, Nabers did express a preference for making sure there’s someone to help guide him.

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback currently under contract for the 2025 season, so there will almost certainly be multiple moves made at the position. Whether they follow the plan Nabers laid out on Tuesday remains to be seen.