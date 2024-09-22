Malik Willis leads Green Bay to win in Tennessee

Malik Willis did something today for the Packers that he never did in his two years with the Titans: Win a game in Tennessee.

Willis, starting for the second consecutive time in place of the injured Jordan Love, was effective and efficient as both a runner and a passer in the Packers’ win over the Titans.

The Packers are now 2-1 this season: 2-0 with Willis and 0-1 with Love.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur deserves an enormous amount of credit for his game planning and play calling the last two weeks, taking advantage of Willis’s ability to make plays with his legs while not asking Willis to take many chances or do too much. The Packers’ offense has been just fine without Love.

The same can’t be said for the Titans’ offense with Will Levis, who is making far too many rookie mistakes for a quarterback in his second season. If anything Levis appears to have regressed since his rookie year. The Titans’ offense is struggling mightily, and the Titans are 0-3.

Love is likely to return to the starting lineup next week against the Vikings, in a game with first place in the NFC North on the line.