Man who was falsely identified as Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooter has died

In the aftermath of the February 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, multiple people falsely identified Denton Loudermill Jr. of Olathe, Kansas as the culprit. Loudermill has died at the age of 48.

Via KCTV, Loudermill’s attorney said his body was found on Friday morning. No cause of death was released.

After the February 14, 2024 shooting, a photo emerged of Loudermill sitting on the ground. His hands were behind his back, and police were standing nearby. Police confirmed in the following days that Loudermill was not a suspect.

Several lawmakers nevertheless amplified the photo, accusing Loudermill of being the shooter and claiming that he was in the country illegally. Most were local; Tennessee congressman Tim Burchett allegedly made the claim, too.

Loudermill filed multiple lawsuits. He claimed that he received death threats and has suffered mental distress and anxiety.

The lawsuits will continue to be pursued by his estate.