Manchester United fans fly “Glazers out” banner at Eagles-Buccaneers game

Fans of Manchester United have wanted the Glazers out from the day they got in. On Monday night, supporters of the Premier League soccer club took their fight to the skies about the stadium where the Glazers’ football team plays.

Via ESPN.com, a “Glazers out” banner flew over Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers. The effort was organized by Manchester United fans in Tampa and Pittsburgh.

Last November, the Glazers announced that they will be considering “all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions.” Many supporters of the team want the Glazers to sell their full interest in the team.

Bids have been made, but the Glazers have yet to make any decisions.

