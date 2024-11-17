Many viewers lose Ravens-Steelers game after YouTube malfunction

When you buy YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket, you’re supposed to be able to watch every game, every Sunday afternoon. That isn’t the case today.

YouTube is experiencing some kind of technical difficulty that has caused many fans to lose access to the Ravens-Steelers game. Social media is full of complaints from fans who can’t watch the game.

That’s the biggest game on right now, and it’s probably the one the most Sunday Ticket subscribers want to watch. But it’s simply not available, and YouTube hasn’t offered any explanation of where it went or when it’s coming back.

Coming on the heels of Friday night’s Netflix meltdown during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, it’s a reminder that streaming services aren’t always capable of flawlessly providing the programming that their customers are paying for.