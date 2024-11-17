 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Many viewers lose Ravens-Steelers game after YouTube malfunction

  
Published November 17, 2024 02:23 PM

When you buy YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket, you’re supposed to be able to watch every game, every Sunday afternoon. That isn’t the case today.

YouTube is experiencing some kind of technical difficulty that has caused many fans to lose access to the Ravens-Steelers game. Social media is full of complaints from fans who can’t watch the game.

That’s the biggest game on right now, and it’s probably the one the most Sunday Ticket subscribers want to watch. But it’s simply not available, and YouTube hasn’t offered any explanation of where it went or when it’s coming back.

Coming on the heels of Friday night’s Netflix meltdown during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, it’s a reminder that streaming services aren’t always capable of flawlessly providing the programming that their customers are paying for.