Marcus Davenport listed as full participant in practice again, Lions “hopeful” for Thursday

The Lions could have defensive end Marcus Davenport back on the field for Thursday’s game against the Packers.

Davenport was listed as a full participant in practice for the second straight day as he works his way back from a shoulder injury that’s kept him out for Week 2. Head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday that Davenport has been doing all he can to come off of injured reserve.

“It would be big to be able to get him back,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “He’s done a lot to get back. The amount of work that he’s put in and the amount of rehab. And look, it’s not his fault things have happened. All you can do is go back to work and do everything you can to return and get your body healed up and come back better than you were. And he’s done everything that that requires. So, we’re hopeful. He walked through yesterday, he’s going to walk through again today, and we’ll see.”

Edge rusher Josh Paschal (back) is also on his way back from injured reserve, but was listed as out of practice after being listed as full on Monday. Center Graham Glasgow (knee), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), and tight end Brock Wright (neck) were also listed as non-participants Tuesday.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), right guard Tate Ratledge (knee), running back Jacob Saylors (back, shoulder), right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (hand), and running back Sione Vaki (ankle, thumb) remained in the limited category. Safety Brian Branch (toe, ankle) moved up to full participation.