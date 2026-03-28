Marcus Peters succeeds his father as head coach at Oakland McClymonds High School

Before he was a first-team All-Pro in the NFL, Marcus Peters played at McClymonds High School in Oakland, where he was coached by his father. Now Peters will succeed his father as the head coach at McClymonds.

Peters is the new head coach at McClymonds, where his father Michael Peters retired after last season. Michael Peters spent 33 years on the staff at McClymonds, including 13 as head coach.

Marcus Peters has big shoes to fill. His father won five state titles and went 142-24 as head coach at McClymonds. After retiring from the NFL following the 2023 season, Marcus Peters spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach to his father.

The 33-year-old Peters was the MVP of the Oakland Athletic League during his senior year at McClymonds. He then played college football at Washington and was a first-round pick of the Chiefs and the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2015. He also played for the Rams, Ravens and Raiders.

“We are excited to see him now step into the role of head coach,” an announcement from the school said. “His experience at the highest level of the game, combined with his deep connection to our school, makes this truly an exciting moment for our football family.”