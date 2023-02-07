 Skip navigation
Mark Andrews: If you’re not passing well, you’re going to fall behind

  
Published February 7, 2023 09:14 AM
The Ravens are still looking for a new offensive coordinator and one key member of the unit knows what he wants to see from the eventual hire.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was a guest on PFT Live in Arizona on Tuesday and said that a key for the incoming coordinator will be to build an offense that changes the narrative that Baltimore is a bad place for receivers to play.

“This is such a pass happy league. If you’re not doing it, you’re gonna fall behind,” Andrews said.

Andrews has led the team in catches for the last four seasons and the only player who challenged him for the lead was Hollywood Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals before last season. Whether it is Lamar Jackson or someone else playing quarterback, breaking that tradition will be crucial for the team’s next coordinator.