Mark Davis on having first pick: We’ve been in that position before, and it didn’t work out

Since they played in Super Bowl XXXVII in the 2002 season, the Raiders have had 15 head coaches, including interim coaches, 27 starting quarterbacks, two playoff appearances and no playoff wins. For the second time in that stretch, the Raiders will draft No. 1 overall.

In 2007, the team selected LSU’s JaMarcus Russell with the top selection. He played 31 games in three seasons before his career ended, going 7-18 in his starts.

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza of Indiana is the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Raiders this year.

He will join a bevy of newcomers that includes center Tyler Linderbaum, linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, edge rusher Kwity Paye, receivers Jalen Nailor and Dareke Young, cornerback Taron Johnson and fullback Connor Heyward. The Raiders also will see the unexpected return of edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

While their future looks a lot brighter than it did a year ago, the Raiders need Mendoza to be the franchise quarterback Las Vegas believes he is for a turnaround.

“Well, I’m really impressed with the way [G.M.] John [Spytek] and [coach] Klint [Kubiak] are working together, along with John’s staff and the coaching staff,” owner Mark Davis said, via Paul Gutierrez of the team website. “Having the first pick in the draft is exciting because we kind of control the draft. We get to make the decision on who we’re gonna pick.

“But we’ve had that position before, and it didn’t work out. So there’s no magic bullet there, but it’s a great opportunity to get a great player, whoever they decide to pick.”