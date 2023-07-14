Mark Glowinski: Daniel Jones can go out and kick ass now with nothing to prove

A year ago, Daniel Jones faced the most important season of his career. Now, after one season under Brian Daboll, the Giants quarterback has a new contract and a bright future.

He passed for career bests with 317 completions, 472 attempts, a 67.2 completion percentage and 3,205 yards. He also ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I think it’s going to be even a better season now that he has . . . that little bit of sense of relief in the sense that he doesn’t have to prove [anything] to anybody and now he can just go out there and have fun and kick ass,” Giants right guard Mark Glowinski said on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. “And I think that’s what was showing last year.”

Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2019, has played for three head coaches and four offensive coordinators. He now has stability.

He also has newfound confidence.

“He did a great job, especially coming off of the, you know, past couple of years where he’s had a different coach,” Glowinski said. “And even with last year, he had a new coach. So he is, you can tell early on in the season, that he had a little bit of tightness in him, where he wanted to make sure he was being right all the time. And I think, you know, for something simple for me, I would just tell him to try to stay loose and have as much fun out there. And I felt like every game that we were winning, he was opening up a little bit more and you would see a little bit more fire in him and more and more and that swagger was coming out. And there was a lot of fun that was being played last season.”