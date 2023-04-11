 Skip navigation
Mark Murphy: We’re working on Aaron Rodgers trade, nothing more to say

  
Published April 11, 2023 09:26 AM
April 10, 2023 10:14 AM
Jets G.M. Joe Douglas is confident Aaron Rodgers will land in New York, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline why they believe the trade will happen during the 2023 NFL Draft.

It’s been almost a month since Aaron Rodgers said his intention is to be the Jets quarterback in 2023, but Rodgers remains on the Packers roster because the two teams have not worked out a trade agreement yet.

Packers president Mark Murphy didn’t shed any light onto when that might change when he spoke to reporters ahead of a five-day tour of Wisconsin to promote the team. Murphy said he expects to be asked about Rodgers often on that tour and that he anticipates “saying there’s no update” over the course of the trip.

Murphy said Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Jets G.M. Joe Douglas have been talking, but that there’s no timeline in place to wrap things up when he was asked if the team wants to get the trade done before the draft starts in two weeks.
“That’s something Brian’s working on . I’ve been actively involved. There’s really nothing more to say,” Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Murphy noted that his first tour of Wisconsin after joining the Packers was the same year that saw Brett Favre get traded to the Jets and closed his comments by saying that he’s “hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback” to Rodgers once everything finally gets completed in this trade between the teams.