Mark Sanchez now faces a felony charge, carrying one to six years in prison

The widespread reaction to the graphic photos of the 69-year-old victim in the Mark Sanchez incident was confusion as to why Sanchez wasn’t charged with a felony.

He now has been.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Monday that, based on an additional probable cause affidavit from police, Sanchez has been charged with battery involving serious bodily injury. It’s a Level 5 felony, punishable by a prison term of one to six years.

More charges are possible. Mears said multiple search warrants are pending.

“This is by no means the end of this investigation,” Mears said. “This by no means that these are going to be the final charges that we move forward with.”

Sanchez was stabbed during the incident, after (as police have preliminarily concluded) the victim believed Sanchez was going to kill him. Sanchez was arrested on Saturday while hospitalized. On Sunday, after he was released from the hospital, he was taken to jail for booking. He was released on $300 bond.

Fox has made no announcements regarding Sanchez beyond the initial statement that Sanchez was injured an hospitalized. The most obvious question becomes whether Fox will impose any type of discipline on Sanchez as a result of the incident, up to and including potential termination of employment.

There’s a reason for Fox to tread lightly. It’s possible that Fox will face civil liability for failing to properly supervise Sanchez during his time in Indianapolis, where he was preparing to call the Raiders-Colts game.