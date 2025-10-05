Indianapolis Fox, CBS affiliates publish photos of victim in Mark Sanchez incident

More and more details are emerging regarding the incident that resulted in the stabbing and arrest of former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez in Indianapolis. Sanchez was in town to work the Raiders-Colts game for Fox.

Fox 59 in Indianapolis, in conjunction with CBS4 in Indianapolis, has posted photos of the victim in the incident, a 69-year old truck driver who stabbed Sanchez in, per the opinion of authorities, self-defense.

The photos are graphic.

Interviewed for the report was Scott Bennett, an employee of Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery in Indianapolis. Bennett said an injured man sought help.

“As I was closing, somebody was beating on the window, just a random person,” Bennett said, per the report. “I looked and saw that the person needed help and went outside and the person had blood on him, and he said that he’d been shot.

“Brought him inside and laid him down, and we called 911 and put towels over the injuries that he had. . . .

“There was blood, definitely, it wasn’t shooting out or anything like that, but there was definitely blood. Some from the chest and some from the abdomen and crotch region, there was blood on his pants. I was trying to talk to him a little bit, tried to get his name, couldn’t really understand what he was saying. I didn’t recognize him at all.”

The man turned out to be Sanchez, who was hospitalized with critical injuries. The photos of the victim show him in a hospital bed with a brace on his neck and a gash on his left cheek.

Sanchez has been charged with three crimes: battery with injury, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and public intoxication. The victim has not been charged.