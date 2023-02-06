Marlon Humphrey says all his fellow Pro Bowlers want to know is if Ravens will pay Lamar Jackson

The Lamar Jackson contract situation is poised to be the talk of the NFL offseason, and not just with fans and the media.

NFL players also want to know whether Jackson is going to get a lucrative long-term contract to remain in Baltimore, according to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey was at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend and posted to social media several images of himself interacting with other Pro Bowlers. When a fan asked Humphrey if he was trying to recruit some of them to Baltimore, Humphrey said all they want to know is whether Jackson will be there.

“Every time I try I’m met with ‘are y’all gonna pay Lamar ,’” Humphrey wrote.

That’s what everyone wants to know.