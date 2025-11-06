Marshawn Kneeland died of apparent suicide

Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died of an apparent suicide.

Via NBCNews.com, Texas police say that Kneeland, 24, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Frisco, Texas, Police Department said that, on Wednesday night, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation near Frisco. The driver allegedly refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit.

“After losing visual of the vehicle, troopers located it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway,” the FPD statement said.

The driver, identified as Kneeland, fled on foot. His body was found roughly three hours later.

The case and manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are investigating the case as a possible suicide.

The Cowboys are currently on a bye. The NFL has made counseling services available to players.

For anyone in crisis, help is immediately available. Call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.