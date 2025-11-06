 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers
nbc_csu_pitvslac_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers
nbc_csu_pitvslac_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marshawn Kneeland died of apparent suicide

  
Published November 6, 2025 12:43 PM

Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died of an apparent suicide.

Via NBCNews.com, Texas police say that Kneeland, 24, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Frisco, Texas, Police Department said that, on Wednesday night, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation near Frisco. The driver allegedly refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit.

“After losing visual of the vehicle, troopers located it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway,” the FPD statement said.

The driver, identified as Kneeland, fled on foot. His body was found roughly three hours later.

The case and manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are investigating the case as a possible suicide.

The Cowboys are currently on a bye. The NFL has made counseling services available to players.

For anyone in crisis, help is immediately available. Call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.