Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24

Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died. He was 24.

The Cowboys announced Kneeland’s passing on Thursday. “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

The news was separately confirmed by Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley.

Kneeland was the fifth-sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft. A Michigan native, Kneeland played college football at Western Michigan from 2019 through 2023. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie and seven in 2025, with three starts.

We extend our condolences to Kneeland’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches.