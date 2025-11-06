 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_belichick_251106.jpg
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_251106.jpg
The challenges of balancing relationships as media
Curran: McDaniels has been 'brilliant' with Maye
Curran: McDaniels has been ‘brilliant’ with Maye

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Other PFT Content

Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24

  
Published November 6, 2025 09:51 AM

Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died. He was 24.

The Cowboys announced Kneeland’s passing on Thursday. “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

The news was separately confirmed by Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley.

Kneeland was the fifth-sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft. A Michigan native, Kneeland played college football at Western Michigan from 2019 through 2023. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie and seven in 2025, with three starts.

We extend our condolences to Kneeland’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches.