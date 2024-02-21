Marshawn Lynch reaches plea deal ahead of DUI trial

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s trial on DUI charges was set to start in Las Vegas on Wednesday, but he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Lynch was facing a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, failing to drive in a travel lane, and driving an unregistered vehicle. Lynch submitted to the DUI charge in court and his attorneys said the case will be closed upon the completion of a number of requirements.

Lynch must attend DUI classes and do 200 hours of community service. He also has to complete a victim impact panel, undergo an alcohol evaluation, stay out of trouble for one year and pay a $1,140 fine.

“Mr. Lynch has not been convicted of any offense at this time,” Lynch’s attorneys wrote in a statement, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He has agreed to complete certain requirements which will result in this case being closed as a reckless driving traffic offense.”

A failure to complete those requirements would lead to other sentencing on the DUI charge and Lynch is set for another hearing in May.