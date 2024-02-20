Marshawn Lynch DUI trial scheduled to start Wednesday in Las Vegas

Marshawn Lynch is scheduled to go on trial on Wednesday in Las Vegas, stemming from an arrest for driving under the influence in 2022.

Lynch was found asleep at the wheel of a car near the Las Vegas Strip on August 9, 2022. The arrest report said that he refused to take a breathalyzer and was forced to submit a blood sample, on which his blood alcohol level was measured at .18, more than twice the legal limit.

Lynch’s lawyers claim Lynch’s car was safely parked and not being operated and that he never should have been charged with any driving offense stemming from the incident.

During his playing career, Lynch pleaded guilty to a hit and run charge in 2008 and was arrested for DUI in 2012, for which he later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving.