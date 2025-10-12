Marvin Harrison Jr. heads to locker room for concussion evaluation

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was excited about his first chance to play in Lucas Oil Stadium, but his afternoon may have come to an early end.

The back Harrison’s head slammed into the turf at the end of a 21-yard catch and Harrison was taken to the sideline medical tent. He then went to the locker room with trainers for further concussion evaluation.

Harrison had one other catch for 11 yards before his departure. His excitement about the trip to Indiana was because his father had a Hall of Fame career while playing on the same field for the Colts.

The Colts lead 14-7 at the two-minute warning.