nbc_pft_chiefs_giants_win_250922.jpg
Chiefs look ‘frustrated’ despite defeating Giants
nbc_pft_steelers_patriots_defense_250922.jpg
Steelers ‘opportunistic’ despite being outplayed
nbc_pft_jags_texans_stroud_250922.jpg
‘Red alert’ for Texans after loss to Jaguars

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Marvin Harrison Jr.: I’m not doing my job well enough and it’s hurting the team

  
Published September 22, 2025 09:37 AM

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Cardinals with 44 receiving yards on Sunday, but he also had a brutal drop when a pass that should have gone for a big gain inexplicably fell out of his hands. After the game he acknowledged that he’s not playing well enough.

“Everybody’s got a job to do and I’m not doing it at a high enough level at the moment,” Harrison said, via ArizonaSports.com. “I think I know what I’m capable of and to go out there and not play to nowhere near my abilities is frustrating. It hurts the team and I need to get better.”

Through three games this season, Harrison has 10 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. That projects to 57 catches for 805 yards and six touchdowns for a 17-game season. Those aren’t bad numbers, but they’re not the kinds of numbers the Cardinals were expecting when they chose Harrison with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Cardinals see themselves as contenders in a competitive NFC West, but if they’re going to be a playoff team they need more from the player who was brought in to be their No. 1 receiver.