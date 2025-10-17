Mason Graham questionable, David Njoku out for Browns

Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham suffered an injury in practice this week that has created some doubt about his ability to play against the Dolphins this weekend.

Graham hurt his knee on Thursday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was not a long-term concern, but Graham is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The first-round pick has started every game this season and has 14 tackles and a half-sack in those appearances.

The Browns definitely will not have tight end David Njoku. He’s been ruled out with a knee injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Right tackle Jack Conklin returned to practice on Friday, but remains in the concussion protocol. He’s listed as questionable along with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (knee), wide receiver Gage Larvadain (concussion), and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip).