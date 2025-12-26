Mason Taylor, Will McDonald among those ruled out for Jets-Patriots

The Jets will be without four players this weekend, including two of their top contributors.

Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Friday that tight end Mason Taylor and defensive end Will McDonald are among the players who will not be on the field when New York takes on New England this weekend.

Taylor (neck) leads the Jets with 44 receptions this season, going for 369 yards with one touchdown.

McDonald (knee) leads the club with 8.0 sacks.

Glenn also ruled out defensive lineman Jay Tufele (foot) and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (neck).

New York’s full injury report with game statuses will be out later on Friday.