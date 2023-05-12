 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Araiza refused to settle civil suit for $50,000

  
Published May 12, 2023 06:30 AM

The recent item from USA Today taking a closer look at the decision not to prosecute former Bills punter Matt Araiza includes an important point regarding efforts to resolve the pending civil lawsuit against Araiza.

The article explains that the alleged victim was willing the settle the case for $50,000, that the Araiza refused to do so.

“Settling is admitting guilt,” Araiza told USA Today. “That’s not the truth. That’s not what happened.”

Araiza is incorrect in his assessment of what settlement means. Settling for $50,000 is a business proposition, since it likely will cost him at least $50,000 to mount a proper defense to the case through trial.

Even if he wins, he’s still out $50,000. Why not pay the $50,000 and guarantee that there won’t be an adverse verdict?

If Araiza settles for $500,000, then it’s more reasonable to assume he had a very real concern that he’d lose at trial. Settling for $50,000 means a smart and prudent and objective decision is being made, without regard to the emotional factors that can influence a refusal to give the plaintiff a penny.

I’ve heard it before, when practicing law. “I’d rather pay $100,000 to you to defend me than give the plaintiff a penny.” It’s music to the ears of the lawyer who stands to earn a six-figure fee. But it’s a bad decision for the person at the heart of it, if the case can be settled for the cost of defending it through trial, or less.

For Araiza, he’ll likely be paying $50,000 one way or the other. Why not pay the money (or offer, for example, $40,000 and hope it’s accepted), get the case behind him, and then be able to return to the NFL without the team assuming the risk of some future verdict that would create an unwanted P.R. complication?