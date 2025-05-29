Matt LaFleur: Christian Watson ahead of schedule in ACL recovery

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson gave a positive update on his recovery from a torn ACL in early May and his head coach did the same as the month wound down.

Watson opened Wednesday’s OTA practice on the field while the team was stretching before moving over to the rehab field. Matt LaFleur did not say when Watson, who was injured in Week 18, might be ready for a fuller workload, but he did say he thinks it could be sooner than originally expected.

“Christian is doing outstanding,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “I would say he’s ahead of schedule, but I’m not a doctor. I’m not medical staff. So we’ll see where he’s at.”

A stint on the PUP list to open training camp seems likely for Watson and remaining on the list into the regular season would keep him out for at least four games, but there will be more updates on Watson’s condition from Green Bay before any decision like that needs to be made.