Matt LaFleur: Christian Watson is progressing, but his rehab will take some time

  
Published June 12, 2025 02:59 PM

Packers receiver Christian Watson was at the team’s mandatory minicamp, going through his rehab work while his teammates practiced.

Coach Matt LaFleur was asked whether seeing Watson move like he is moving could mean an earlier return for Watson.

Probably not, to be honest,” LaFleur said, via Wendell Ferreira of AtoZ Sports. “The guys that are available, that’s who you coach, and that’s kind of where you focus. It is exciting to see how far along he is. He’s been doing a great job. He attacks it the right way. Our trainers have done an outstanding job with him. I think he’s in the best spot possible considering the circumstance.”

Watson tore an ACL in Week 18 of the 2024 season, forcing him to miss not only the playoffs but also part of the 2025 season. Watson’s father, Tazim Wajid Wajed, said during the offseason that Watson is expected back around Week 12.

“He will give us a boost whenever that is,” LaFleur said. “Whenever he comes back, I expect him to give us a boost.”

Watson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, made 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns last season.