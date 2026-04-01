Matt LaFleur: I’ve got to do a better job of communicating with players

The NFL Players Association no longer publishes the full results of its player survey, but some of the results get reported — including that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was downgraded by his players in 2025.

LaFleur’s grade went from an A-minus in 2024 to a B-minus in 2025, and the union survey indicated that some players think LaFleur doesn’t treat them with enough respect. LaFleur said he’s going to take that information to heart.

“I don’t feel that way, but unfortunately some guys did,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “That tells me I’ve got to do a better job of communicating. It goes back to the relationship piece. I think it’s so critical. We always talk about connected teams are powerful teams, and we have to grow that connection. Certainly that’s been a topic of conversation within our building of -- how do we get these guys a little closer? Because the more they know each other, I think the more they’re going to battle for one another.”

Amid some talk that LaFleur could be on the hot seat, he got a contract extension this offseason. He said he was never worried about his contract, but he does acknowledge the Packers haven’t reached his own high expectations during his time as head coach. He’s hoping better communication with his players can change that.