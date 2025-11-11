Matt LaFleur: Packers’ defense was outstanding, offense made too many mistakes

The Packers lost to the Eagles 10-7 on Monday night, and any time a team loses by that score, a coach is going to point to his offense as the problem. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was no exception.

“Our defense was outstanding. Unfortunately, just too many mistakes offensively to overcome it,” LaFleur said after the game. “You hold good football teams to 10 points you should win the football game, but obviously we didn’t do enough offensively. We’ve got a short week. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to figure it out, come back and do better.”

Asked what has gone wrong offensively, LaFleur said it’s been “very choppy,” and if he knew why the offense wasn’t playing better he would have fixed it.

The offense needs to fix something. The Packers have three losses this season, by scores of 13-10 to the Browns, 16-13 to the Panthers and now 10-7 to the Eagles. LaFleur acknowledged that he needs to coach the Packers better.

“You score seven points in this league, you’re probably not going to win many games,” LaFleur said. “We have to do a much better job, and it always starts with myself.”