 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt LaFleur: Packers’ defense was outstanding, offense made too many mistakes

  
Published November 11, 2025 03:56 AM

The Packers lost to the Eagles 10-7 on Monday night, and any time a team loses by that score, a coach is going to point to his offense as the problem. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was no exception.

“Our defense was outstanding. Unfortunately, just too many mistakes offensively to overcome it,” LaFleur said after the game. “You hold good football teams to 10 points you should win the football game, but obviously we didn’t do enough offensively. We’ve got a short week. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to figure it out, come back and do better.”

Asked what has gone wrong offensively, LaFleur said it’s been “very choppy,” and if he knew why the offense wasn’t playing better he would have fixed it.

The offense needs to fix something. The Packers have three losses this season, by scores of 13-10 to the Browns, 16-13 to the Panthers and now 10-7 to the Eagles. LaFleur acknowledged that he needs to coach the Packers better.

“You score seven points in this league, you’re probably not going to win many games,” LaFleur said. “We have to do a much better job, and it always starts with myself.”