Matt LaFleur: Sean Mannion’s going to crush it as Eagles OC

When Sean Mannion’s playing career ended, he joined the Packers as an offensive assistant in 2024.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur knew Mannion from their shared time on the Rams in 2017 when LaFleur was the offensive coordinator and Mannion was Los Angeles’ backup to Jared Goff.

After a quick promotion to QBs coach in 2025 following the retirement of Tom Clements, Mannion is now set to serve as Eagles offensive coordinator in 2026.

LaFleur said at the annual league meeting on Monday that he’s expecting Mannion to do quite well.

“Oh, Sean’s going to crush it. He’s going to do a great job,” LaFleur said. “He is one of the hardest workers I’ve been around. Certainly I saw it when he was a player, because I coached him for a year with the Rams, and then I saw just the work that he put in on a daily basis. He’s not afraid of work, now. It’s going to be a grind.

“His biggest thing that he’s going to have to learn is how to deal with all you guys [in the media] in Philly,” LaFleur added with a laugh.

Manion was a Rams third-round pick in 2015, spending his first four seasons with the club. He then ping ponged between the Vikings and Seahawks for several years before retiring to become a coach in 2023.