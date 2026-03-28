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Matt McCrane kicks first UFL four-point field goal

  
Published March 28, 2026 03:55 PM

The UFL’s rule changes for its third season include a four-point field goal. In the second game of the season, the four-point play occurred.

Matt McCrane of the D.C. Defenders connected from 60 yards on the nose to give his team a 4-0 lead over the St. Louis Battlehawks in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. Starting this year, any field goal in the UFL from 60 yards or longer earns four points.

The Battlehawks won the game, 16-10.

McCrane, 31, has spent time in the NFL, the XFL, and the UFL. In 2018, he kicked in games for the Raiders, Cardinals, and Steelers. He has kicked for the Defenders since 2023, predating their time in the UFL.

The availability of a fourth point adds a new wrinkle to third-down strategy. Especially if facing third and long from the 41. Some teams may take a knee, give up the yard, and go for four points from 60 instead of three from 59.