UFL bans the tush push, makes field goals of 60-plus yards worth four points

The NFL is not planning to revisit the notion of banning the tush push this offseason, but the UFL is making a move to eliminate the play.

The spring league announced on Tuesday that the play will be banned for their 2026 season. A bid to make a similar change in the NFL fell short of approval last year and NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said on Monday that the deadline for another proposal has passed without being put forward.

Banning the tush push was one of several rules changes that the UFL announced on Tuesday. They have also made a change that will make field goals of at least 60 yards worth four points, which could lead to some interesting coaching decisions if teams are right around that mark when facing long third downs around that part of the field this season.

The league has also banned punting inside the 50-yard line outside of the final two minutes of either half. That would remain the case if a team moves back outside the 50 due to a penalty or another loss of yardage.

Other changes include only requiring receivers to get one foot in bounds for a catch to stand, which matches the college rule rather than the two-foot standard of the NFL. The league will also allow teams to kick for one point after a touchdown after requiring plays from scrimmage in past seasons. A 33-yard kick would be worth one point and teams can still opt to go for two or three by lining up from either the two- or eight-yard line.