Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard are full participants in Bills’ practice

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Milano has played only three games this season, seeing 100 snaps. He played Weeks 1-2 and Week 5.

Milano was limited in the three practices of last week and inactive for Sunday’s game.

Bernard has not played since Week 6. He was limited all of last week and dressed for Sunday’s game but did not play.

The Bills still list both players as starters, but it’s unclear whether either will start this week if healthy. Shaq Thompson, Joe Andreessen and Dorian Williams were the starters at linebacker on Sunday.

“We have to evaluate players who are going back into practice this week, and they’re out there — those two,” coach Sean McDermott said of Bernard and Milano, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “But we’ve got to take it one day at a time, just because of some of the different things that we’ve had going on health-wise. So we want to look at practice and then go from there.”

The Bills did not have running back Ray Davis (illness), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) at Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (rest), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (rest), kicker Matt Prater (right calf) and Thompson (hamstring) were limited.